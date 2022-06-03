The Moline Bridge to the Rock Island Arsenal will have intermittent single-lane closures on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5 from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for bridge washing.

The Government Bridge and Rock Island Viaduct will be closed to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic on Saturday, June 11, from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for bridge washing.

Appropriate signage will be used to warn and direct traffic during bridge washing. Drivers and pedestrians are asked to stay alert to changing road conditions and watch out for workers.