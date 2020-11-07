Arsenal-based commands release Veterans Day videos – watch them here!

Two commands based on Rock Island Arsenal have produced and released videos that honor veterans and highlight the history and importance of Veterans Day, which is celebrated annually on Nov. 11.

The videos were produced by the U.S. Army Sustainment Command (ASC) and the Joint Munitions Command (JMC). Both videos are free and have been posted online, and are available to any organization or individual.

The ASC video is intended for a high school-aged audience, and features interviews with both veterans and current members of the military who discuss why serving their nation is important and the impact it had on their lives.

The JMC video is intended for an elementary school-aged audience, and explains both the history of Veterans Day and the current missions carried out by the different branches of the U.S. military.

The videos are being distributed to local schools and veterans organizations. They are available for viewing on the ASC and JMC YouTube homepages, which can be accessed through the commands’ websites, and will also be posted on the commands’ Facebook sites.

Here are the YouTube links to the videos:

ASC Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4cQrWV_cdmA

JMC Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gSBV8UWDzl8

