The Rock Island Arsenal bridge is doing some early fall cleaning later this week.

On Thursday, August 31, the viaduct will have single-lane closures from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to allow the underside of the viaduct to be cleaned. On Friday, September 1, the Moline bridge will have single-lane closures from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to the underside of the bridge to be cleaned. Traffic control will direct traffic as needed.