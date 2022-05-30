The Rock Island National Cemetery held a Memorial Day service for the first time since 2019.

The service honored those who lost their lives serving in the military. The keynote speaker was PDC Mike Sturch, National Central Division Vice Commandant, Department of Illinois Marine Corps League. The Veterans Service Organization Honor Guard was conducted by Moline American Legion 246 and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 299. The ceremony also featured musical selections, additional speeches, a moment of silence, the playing of taps and a rifle volley.