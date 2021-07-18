Arsenal ceremony to observe 68th anniversary of Korean War Armistice

The Korean War Veterans Association Quad Cities Chapter 168 will hold a ceremony to commemorate the 68th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice and National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day at 10 am. Tuesday, July 27, at the Memorial Walkway at the Rock Island National Cemetery.

The ceremony will include a wreath laying, rifle salute, and the sounding of “Taps.” The observance and ceremony is open to the public, a news release says.

The keynote speaker will be Col. Todd J. Allison, garrison commander, U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal. Allison took command on July 9, 2020, and together with the senior commander they led the Garrison and installation in the recovery to the global pandemic. His career deployments include serving in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan in 2001-2002, and three deployments to Iraq totaling 35 months in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Prior to the garrison, Allison commanded the 8th Special Troops Battalion at Fort Shafter, Hawaii.

The Korean War

The Korean War, which began June 25, 1950, with the North Korean army’s invasion of South Korea, officially ended July 27, 1953, a day now officially recognized as Armistice Day. The signing marked the end of the longest negotiated armistice in history: 158 meetings spread over two years and 17 days.

About 5.7 million American service members served during the Korean War. More than 33,667 U.S. service members died in battle with another 3,249 dying of non-battle injuries, such as accidents and illness. Partnerships forged on the battlefield during the Korean War endure today as U.S. forces remain steadfast in their commitment to our Korean and Indo-Pacific allies to maintain a free and open Pacific region.