If you hear cannons coming from the Rock Island Arsenal in a couple of weeks, there’s no need to panic. They’re just rehearsing for the Army/Navy flag football game next month.

The U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal is hosting the fifth annual Army vs. Navy flag football game on Friday, December 1 at Memorial Field. Cannon fire may be heard on Thursday, November 30 from 1-3 p.m. for rehearsals. Cannon fire will be heard on Friday, December 1 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. for the game.

Admission to the game is free for spectators, who are advised to bring lawn chairs and dress for the weather. Spectators must have access to the Arsenal to attend. Food trucks will start serving at 11:30 a.m. until they run out of food.