Arsenal going remote, only essential employees now allowed on island

The coronavirus has the Rock Island Arsenal enacting more protective measures.

It comes as the U.S. Army has directed all operations around the country to change to Health Protection Condition C, or Charlie.

That means only key and essential functions will be done at the Arsenal, which will scale down their efforts.

They will still maintain infrastructure, utilities, and offer emergency services.

That also includes mobilizing resources to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Arsenal officials say, some jobs can’t be done remotely, but only those necessary personnel will remain.

The Arsenal employs over 6,000 people.