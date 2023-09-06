The Rock Island Arsenal is hosting two public events on the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks that took place on September 11, 2001. Both events will take place on Monday, September 11.

A flag walk will begin at 6:30 a.m., with marchers assembling at 6 a.m. at Memorial Field on Arsenal Island. During the walk, marchers will carry American flags on a 2.5-mile course, ending at the 9/11 Memorial, across from Memorial Field. The flags, which represent the lives lost on September 11, 2001, will be placed in a field next to the 9/11 Memorial.

At 10:30 a.m., a remembrance ceremony will be held at the 9/11 Memorial. The ceremony will honor those who died in the terrorist attacks 22 years ago and those who have given their lives in military service since then. Major General David Wilson, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, and senior mission commander, Rock Island Arsenal, will be the ceremony’s guest speaker. The ceremony will feature a wreath laying ceremony, a 21-gun salute, a moment of silence and the playing of Taps.

Members of the public who wish to attend either or both events should enter the Arsenal at the Moline Gate in downtown Moline and have valid identification ready to show.