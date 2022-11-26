The Rock Island Arsenal annual tree lighting ceremony and activities will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in Heritage Hall and Lock & Dam Lounge in Building 60.

Visitors will have a chance to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as the Grinch.

Also featured will be the Holiday Vendor Bazaar, as well as the chance to win prizes. Representatives of the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots also will be there to take donations of new and unwrapped toys for those in need.

Live music will be provided by the Rock Island High School Choir Band and the CPD Pipe Band. Children will have a chance to write a letter to Santa, enjoy a coloring station put on by RIA Federal Credit Union, a balloon artist, and more.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase. You can stop at the Lock & Dam Lounge dining area for a holiday dinner with the family, or adults can stop at the bar where a holiday season tap takeover will be under way.

