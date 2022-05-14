Rock Island Arsenal will conduct an Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise (ERRE) on Monday, a news release says.

The ERRE is a Department of Defense-directed exercise to test installation emergency and standby energy generation systems, critical infrastructure and equipment to inform senior leaders of what infrastructure is required to support critical mission on the installation, the release says.

During the exercise, primary source power will be shut down and generator systems employed to assess backup energy source support.

For updates on garrison services closures or delays during the exercise, visit the RIA Operational Status website.