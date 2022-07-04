The sound of bells rang through the skies from the Historic Clock Tower at the Rock Island Arsenal in honor of Independence Day.

On July 4, 1963, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed the day National Bell Ringing Day. The bells rang 13 times in honor of the 13 original colonies that fought for American independence. Col. Todd J. Allison, Garrison Commander of U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal, and Col. Jesse T. Curry, Commander and District Engineer of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, rang the bells this Independence Day.

