The Rock Island Arsenal has been chosen as one of seven winners of the Department of the Army’s 2022 Army Community Partnership Awards.

The award was given for its community partnership project with the city of Rock Island, a 10-year intergovernmental support agreement pertaining to water treatment and distribution system plant operations and maintenance, waste-water collection, waste-water treatment, and exterior electrical lighting maintenance, according to a Tuesday release from the Arsenal.

The partnership gives Rock Island Arsenal the ability to leverage the city of Rock Island’s experience and expertise in providing these municipal services. This partnership also created a revenue stream for the city, which allowed them to purchase a bucket truck to be used on and off post for electrical services, the release said.

(rigov.org)

This agreement has promoted a bond of mutual trust and confidence in each partner’s ability to communicate, plan, and execute mutually beneficial partnerships.

The seven selected Army installations and their neighboring communities will be recognized during a virtual Pentagon awards ceremony on Feb. 21, from 10-11:30 a.m., for forming innovative partnerships that improves quality of life for soldiers and their families, enhance readiness, modernize services, provide efficiencies, expand capabilities, strengthen community relations, and contribute to reform initiatives throughout the Army.

The program seeks to highlight examples of exceptional cooperation and diligence that will encourage continued collaboration to achieve the full potential of community partnerships.

Awardees included partnerships signed in fiscal years 2019-2022 by garrisons, reserve centers, and armories. Submissions were evaluated using the following criteria:

improves soldier/family quality of life

improves or enhances readiness

modernizes a service, system or process

provides cost or other efficiencies

expands capability

improves community relations

Senior Army leaders commended the winning installations and communities on their innovative and shared work benefitting the quality of life for all neighborhoods and families, both on and off the installation.

“An outstanding opportunity”

“These partnerships are an outstanding opportunity for the installations and their communities,” said Lt. Gen. Kevin Vereen, deputy chief of staff for installations.

“These transformative partnerships will improve the quality of life for our Soldiers, families and neighbors in surrounding communities, with whom we interact daily, and will simultaneously increase our level of readiness,” said Rachel Jacobson, Assistant Secretary of Army for Installations, Energy and Environment.

Col. Dan Mitchell, Rock Island Arsenal’s garrison commander, is excited about the commendation, but is not surprised. He said this type of side-by-side partnership is what the Arsenal and Quad Cities have shared for more than 160 years, the release said.

“The enduring community support and partnerships with our Quad Cities neighbors has been a cornerstone of our Arsenal legacy and will continue to be the hallmark of mission success for our future,” he said. “The year 2022 marked the 160th anniversary of the Arsenal, and the Quad Cities community partnerships we have today are rooted in that history. Our workforce comes from these communities, and we share an unwavering commitment with our community partners for the best quality of life possible for our residents, families, and employees.”