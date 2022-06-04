The Muscatine Art Center invites families for a couple of free outdoor family events to celebrate the season.

On Friday, June 10, at 12:30 p.m., the Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre Co. from West Liberty will perform “Uncle Rabbit’s Adventures” (Las Aventuras de Tio Conejo). Uncle Rabbit’s Adventures combines two trickster tales into one delightful story celebrating the victory of the small but clever rabbit over his larger, wealthier, and more powerful adversary.

This story is presented bilingually and features live music. This free performance will be held in the Brad Burns Performing Arts Park (on Mulberry, next to the Muscatine Art Center). Attendees are encouraged to bring their lunch to enjoy before the performance. In case of inclement weather, the performance will be held in the Music Room. Registration is not required. The performance is part of a multi-cultural series funded by a grant from the Mary Jo and Richard Stanley Human Conditions Fund.

Returning this year is the family picnic. On Friday, June 24 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and a picnic lunch, to the Muscatine Art Center lawn. Free ice cream is sponsored by Kent Corporation.

Families will also experience the sights and sounds of the historic Tangley calliope, and kids are invited to paint the windows of the outdoor courtyard. “Take & Make” kits will be available to complete at home. In the studio, attendees can participate in creating parts of the “Tree of Acknowledgement”, a community-based sculpture from artist Nancy Judd, commissioned by the Stanley Center for Peace and Security. Read more about the project here. Registration is not required.

“We are really excited to host these family events coming up in June,” explains Muscatine Art Center Program Coordinator Katy Loos. “The Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre has always been a great partner, and we are excited to have them back for this bilingual performance. We are also happy to offer another family picnic on our beautiful grounds. It is always a pleasure to see Muscatine families come out for a visit!”

For a full schedule of events, programs, and classes for the month of June and beyond, visit here.