Art Center plans virtual Noon Year’s Eve

The Muscatine Art Center plans a virtually Noon Year’s Eve celebration starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31. Families are encouraged to pick up a “party in a bag” to create projects from home while watching the online video.

The Noon Year’s Eve video will be presented on Muscatine Power & Water local access cable channel 9, on the Muscatine Art Center Facebook page, and on the Muscatine Art Center website starting at 11 a.m. Dec. 31. Special guests include the Eulenspiegel Puppet Theater, children’s book author and illustrator Jennifer Black Reinhardt, Richard Sessler on piano, and Michelle Berns from the Environmental Learning Center.

Other videos include the Regina music box and the Tangley Calliope, as well as tutorials for how to complete some of the projects found in the “party in a bag.”

While the online event will take place on Facebook, children are encouraged to dress up and make their own party hats and noisemakers.

Muscatine Hy-Vee donated the paper bags.

The Muscatine Art Center is at 1314 Mulberry Avenue in Muscatine. Hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free. Donations are accepted.

Visit www.muscatineartcenter.org for more information. Contact Katy, program coordinator, for information about upcoming programs at 563-263-8282 or by email at kloos@muscatineiowa.gov.