Art center receives Cultural Leadership Partners grant

The Muscatine Art Center has been awarded an annual grant (for the next three years) in the amount of $15,000 as part of the Cultural Leadership Partners (CLP) program through the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. This is an increase from the previous annual award of $10,000, a news release says.

Cultural Leadership Partners are designated very three years and receive grant funds to support operating and programmatic costs throughout the three-year cycle.

Cultural Leadership Partners demonstrate an exemplary record of programming, managerial excellence, and community service on a year-round basis to the citizens of Iowa; sound fiscal and managerial practices, and deliberate community outreach and involvement.

There were 286 organizations that applied Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs awards, and only 58 received funding.

More than 200 Iowa organizations and individuals working in arts and culture, film and media, and history and historic preservation will receive a boost from $2.3 million in grant awards announced Thursday (July 8) by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.

The grants are funded through the annual appropriations passed by the Iowa Legislature and signed into law by Governor Reynolds, effective July 1, 2021. The state’s investment is enhanced by funding from two federal agencies, the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities, and administered by the department’s three divisions: the Iowa Arts Council, State Historical Society of Iowa and Produce Iowa, the state office of film and media production.

Iowa’s arts, entertainment and recreation industry lost 4,500 jobs between February 2020 and April 2021, according to figures from Iowa Workforce Development. Iowa’s nonprofit arts and culture sector lost nearly $50 million, according to Americans for the Arts.

In a typical year, arts and culture employ more than 43,000 Iowans and account for 2.3 percent of the state’s economy, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

In this round, the department made 244 grant awards for community initiatives and creative projects across the state, arts and cultural organizations, individual artists and filmmakers and historic preservation efforts in 46 counties and 71 communities.

The department also designated 58 of Iowa’s leading arts and cultural organizations as Cultural Leadership Partners, a competitive process that occurs once every three years. Cultural Leadership Partners receive annual operational support in recognition of their role as community and cultural anchors that maintain high standards of excellence, generate tourism and support high-quality jobs.

Full Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs RELEASE