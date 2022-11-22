The Muscatine Art Center has received accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums. Accreditation signifies excellence to the museum community, governments, funders, outside agencies and the museum-going public. The Art Center was first accredited in 1993. All museums must undergo a reaccreditation review at least every 10 years to maintain their accredited status.

Muscatine Art Center

“Completing the reaccreditation process was truly a team effort,” says Melanie Alexander, Director of the Muscatine Art Center. “We pulled together staff members, the Board of Trustees, the Friends of the Muscatine Art Center board, the Advisory Committee for the Muscatine Art Center Support Foundation, volunteers, donors, and business and community leaders to set the direction for the next several years. The new Institutional Plan, adopted in July 2022, contributed to earning reaccreditation.”

The Muscatine Art Center is one of only 33 museums accredited in Iowa. Over 1,080 museums are currently accredited, out of an estimated 33,000 museums nationwide.

The accreditation process is very rigorous but highly rewarding and examines all aspects of a museum’s operations. To earn accreditation, a museum must conduct a year of self-study, then undergo a site visit by a team of peer reviewers. AAM’s Accreditation Commission, an independent and autonomous body of museum professionals, then evaluates the self-study and visiting committee report to determine whether a museum should receive accreditation.

Alliance Accreditation offers national recognition to a museum for its commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards and continued institutional improvement. Developed and sustained by museum professionals for 50 years, the museum accreditation program is the field’s primary vehicle for quality assurance, self-regulation and public accountability. It strengthens the museum profession by promoting practices that enable leaders to make informed decisions, allocate resources wisely, and remain financially and ethically accountable to provide the best possible service to the public.

“Accredited museums are a community of institutions that have chosen to hold themselves publicly accountable to excellence,” said Laura L. Lott, Alliance President and CEO. “Accreditation is clearly a significant achievement, of which both the institutions and the communities they serve can be extremely proud.”

The Muscatine Art Center is located at 1314 Mulberry Avenue in Muscatine. Hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday evenings until 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Admission is free and donations are appreciated. Click here for more information.

For more information on the American Alliance of Museums, click here.