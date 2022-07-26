The public can visit the Clinton Public Library to view an art exhibit at no cost from Aug. 1-31, according to a news release.

The display, called “PrintFilmCanvas Series,” will feature acrylic and oil paintings created by Linda Von Holten, a local artist and owner of Artwork by LVH. In this series, Von Holten features characters from books that are adapted into motion pictures to celebrate both literary and cinematic creations on canvas, the release says.

To introduce the exhibit, Linda Von Holten will be at the library from noon until 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1. Von Holten will be available to talk with viewers about her artwork, and she may even create art at the event so attendees can see her creative process live.

For more information about the art display, visit Artwork by LVH on Facebook, Instagram, and Pixels.