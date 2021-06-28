Art exhibition reception set for Wednesday

The West Davenport Arts Council, in conjunction with Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities (MCC QC), will host an art exhibition reception for local artist Jen Hansen from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday.

Light refreshments will be served. Her art is on display at MCC QC, 2930 Locust St., Davenport, through the end of July.

Hansen is an outsider artist who found her calling while taking a class to teach therapeutic art.

The exhibit is the first of the 4th Wednesdays Art Receptions, which will be hosted at MCC QC (although the kick-off event is on the fifth Wednesday.)

West Davenport Arts Council seeks artists who want to display their artwork in a welcoming and inclusive community. MCCQC’s gallery wall and permanent art displays are open to the public on Sundays from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and by appointment.

For more information, contact Hansen at jenhansen76@gmail.com For more information about the West Davenport Arts Council, contact the Rev. Rich Hendricks at 563-324-8281 or by email at richdhendricks@msn.com