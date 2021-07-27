Art gallery opens new exhibition; reception set for Aug. 6

Pat Beréskin, owner of Beréskin Gallery & Art Academy, has built the next exhibition at her gallery around the theme of “Golden Light: Summer of New Beginnings.”

It opens Friday and continues through Aug. 26 at the gallery at 2967 State St., Bettendorf.

The public is invited to an opening reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6.

Beréskin said the pieces from the 10 artists in the exhibition reflect expressions of hope and light.

Artists whose works will be featured, in addition to Beréskin are Larry Jon Davis, Rose Moore, Pat Halverson, Dean Kuegler, Debora Stewart, Hans Olson, Brad Bisbey, Steve Sinner and Troy Swangstu.

“I had a day where I was trying to do too much – a bit stressed you could say,” Beréskin remembered. She opened an email from artist Larry Jon Davis telling her what he was working on.

“The image stopped me dead in my tracks and gave me such a sense of peace and calm,” she said. “I took a deep breath and let the image wash over me. It was a total restart to my day.”

The striking 5-foot by 5-foot piece, “Lilies and Lotus at Lock 13,” is awash in vibrant colors of pink, orange, yellow, violets and blues, with a sunset reflected on the water. It will be the anchor piece for the exhibition.

A native of Clinton, Davis grew up along the Mississippi River. A retired art professor whose studio is in Knoxville, Illinois, he recalls that scene near the dam vividly from his childhood.

“As a kid, I would walk out to the causeway from the Iowa side to the dam,” he said. He also would canoe from the Illinois side into the water lilies.

“At sunset, there are colors that don’t show up any other time of day,” he said.

Davis said the exhibition theme of “Golden Light: Summer of New Beginnings” is perfect for the times. During the pandemic, “We all experienced that withdrawal from everything that we prized about being with each other.,” he said. At the same time, people were brought into nature as a place where they could be alone, he added.

“I’m excited as an artist to see what other artists have done to interpret that theme,” he said.

For more information, visit here or contact Beréskin at 563-508-4630.