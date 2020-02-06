Art Heist: A local artist speaks out after someone stole his work

A Quad Cities artist is devastated after one of his painting was stolen from his job.

Jon Burns created the paining of a guitar pedal, about a decade ago.

He posted to Facebook, asking whoever took it to bring it back. That post has been shared more than 100 times.

He is also offering another painting as a reward for information leading to the person responsible.

Burns says the painting was not for sale, and it had sentimental value to him. This is the message he had for the thief.

“Not cool, not cool man. Whoever took it feels bad they can leave it in our lobby downstairs. No questions asked. They can do it and just return it, and just nobody would know,” says Burn.

Burns says there are cameras outside the store, however it did not provide any evidence. He says if someone has information about the painting message Ragged Records & Music on