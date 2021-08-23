Art reception set for Wednesday night

The West Davenport Arts Council, in conjunction with Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities (MCCQC), will host a wine and cheese art reception for Davenport artists Camryn Clark and Blaire Doxsee from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday.

Light refreshments will be served. The exhibition opens that night and will be on display at MCCQC, 2930 Locust St., Davenport, through the end of September.

“I’ve been making art for what feels like my whole life,” Clark said in a news release. “From elementary school, all the way to high school, I was doing art shows, and even was granted a small scholarship from Quad City Arts my senior year. This year, at 22, I was a part of an Art Auction for Clock Inc.”

“I can’t tell you where it all began, but I just hope my art inspires others to create. Art doesn’t have to be something with a start date. If you wake up tomorrow and want to pick up painting, Inspire to do something new, and do it for so long that you forget the start dates. Do it so long that you love it. Do it so long that you inspire someone.”

“I’ve been taking photos since 2009 in my last year of high school and fell in love with taking portraits,” Doxsee said. “I have an online portfolio and my work can be found on my Facebook page. Stylized portraits are my favorite because I can use my creativity and make my vision come to life. I’ve done countless weddings and many family portraits. I’ll be displaying some of my favorites.”

The exhibit is the third in a series of 4th Wednesdays Art Receptions at MCCQC. The West Davenport Arts Council Gallery Wall and MCCQC’s permanent art displays are open to the public on Wednesdays from 5:30–8 p.m., Sundays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and by appointment either through the artist in residence or the pastor.

For more information about the artist or this exhibit, please contact artist Camryn Clark at camryn.clark99@gmail.com and artist Blaire Doxsee at blairedoxz@gmail.com.

For more information about the West Davenport Arts Council, contact the Rev. Rich Hendricks at 563-940-9630 or by email at richdhendricks@msn.com