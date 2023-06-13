Receiving a cancer diagnosis is difficult. Processing the emotions that come with the cancer journey can be even harder. That’s why Beit Shalom is hosting a Living Proof Exhibit jewelry making workshop on Wednesday, June 14 from 6-8 p.m. at their synagogue, located at 2215 E. Kimberly Road in Davenport.

Living Proof Exhibit gives cancer patients, survivors and their support teams creative outlets for their emotions, helping them process and heal in safe, inclusive spaces. Classes are taught by experienced instructors who help inspire creativity in attendees. The workshop is free and open to anyone impacted by cancer, regardless of artistic talent.

Registration is required for the workshop. For more information or to register, click here.