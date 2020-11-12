Artist paints portraits of 105 fallen soldiers from Iowa

A Davenport artist is using her talents to honor local fallen soldiers.

Rhythm City Casino in Davenport is hosting a traveling exhibit called Remembering of Fallen until November 18. It honors soldiers from Iowa who have died since 9/11 in the War on Terror.

Artist Donna Lapsey decided to hand-paint portraits of each Iowa hero for their families when she visited the display last year. She painted 105 portraits.

She said it is her way to honor their ultimate sacrifice.

“They’re not forgotten. I think that’s important. Because some of these soldiers have been gone for a while, but they will never be forgotten,” she said.

She said she hopes to continue honoring soldiers for as long as she is able to paint.

There is no admission cost and the public is welcome.

The memorial features military and personal photos of each of Iowa’s fallen heroes. For more information, visit:

Veterans Day Recognition: https://www.rhythmcitycasino.com/event/2020/nov/RememberOurFallen.html