Artist Pat Bereskin will be featured in Geneseo gallery

Smith Studio and Gallery, in downtown Geneseo, will sponsor an exhibition of paintings by Pat Bradley Bereskin now through November.

Bereskin, a Bettendorf native, began teaching in 1977 after she graduated from the University of Northern Iowa, a news release says. For more than 35 years, she has taught art to children and adults while she has created and showed her own artworks in Chicago and other parts of the Midwest.

Bereskin acknowledges her artistic sight and ability as gifts from God. She says the direction and encouragement she received from Bettendorf public-school art teachers created in her a lifelong dream to share her gift with others.

“I strive to create memorable images that make people think,” Bereskin said. “Utilizing color theory and composition, I am striving to take the viewer ‘there.'”

In 2018 Bereskin opened the Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy, 2967 State St., Bettendorf, where she hosts a professional gallery, an art academy, studio space, and STEAM lab. Through the gallery and studio, she brings in contemporary artists to inspire students.

Additionally, she serves as an educator for special-needs community artists. Besides spending the summer teaching art camps and seminars, she has studied in Italy each summer for the past 16 years.

Hours at the Smith Studio and Gallery are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.