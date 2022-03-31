Calling all artists! Help the Moline Public Library celebrate comics and graphics novels from all over the multiverse!

Create a masterpiece of your favorite characters, scenes or universes and be part of the Comic Celebration Art Contest. Open to all ages, art will be judged within the following categories:

Grades:

K-2

3-5

6-8

9-12

Adults 18+

Submissions are accepted from April 1-30, and art will be displayed at the Moline Public Library for the public to see and vote on. Artwork can be dropped off at the Children’s Desk with an official entry form or emailed here.

For more information, official rules and entry forms, click here.