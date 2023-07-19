Approximately 20,000 people have seen the two-month run of the stunning RiverCenter exhibit, “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” which closes Thursday, July 20, at 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.

“It’s hard to believe that we’re at the end of our two-month residency with this very special event,” Lance Sadlek, executive director of the RiverCenter/Adler Theatre, said this week. “We’re delighted to have hosted such a unique and amazing event for our community. We look forward to the opportunity to bring future events of this nature.”

“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” ends at Davenport RiverCenter on Thursday, July 20, 2023 (credit: Paquin Entertainment Group).

The last times you can see the touring Van Gogh is today through 8 p.m. and Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; last entries are 7 p.m.

Fanny Curtat, art historian for “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” said she attended the exhibit opening in May and said it was fantastic.

“It’s such a privilege to see Van Gogh fans experience his work in such a unique way: I saw people smiling, dancing, being moved to tears, twirling,” she said by email Wednesday. “Seeing the audience’s response to this experience is always touching for me.”

“Beyond Van Gogh” at RiverCenter has attracted 20,000 visitors over two months (photo credit: Paquin Entertainment Group).

“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, has sold over 5 million tickets globally, making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions. The sensory extravaganza opened at the Davenport RiverCenter on May 20th.

The breathtaking exhibit has been in 60 cities in North America – in eight currently, with plans to open in Pensacola, Fla., and Tulsa, Okla.

While journeying through “Beyond Van Gogh,” guests witness more than 300 iconic masterpieces, including such instantly recognizable classics as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night,” as well as many revealing self-portraits.

Vincent Van Gogh (1853-1890), a post-Impressionist painter who became one of the most famous artists in history, took his own life (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“This distinctive and unique multimedia artistic adventure is deeply resonating with audiences,” Justin Paquin, producer, Paquin Entertainment Group, said in a press release. “Encompassing a refreshing new twist unlike art lovers have seen before, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience gives a new appreciation of this tortured artist’s stunning work. Unsurprisingly, millions of people all over the world credit Van Gogh with enhancing their relationship with art. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will only strengthen that connection.”

At RiverCenter, the Education Room (with several panels about the Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh’s eventful, difficult 37-year-old life) leads into the Immersive Experience Room.

Freed from their frames, Van Gogh’s spectacular paintings appear on projection-swathed walls inviting guests to fully immerse themselves into the incredible detail of his work and be enveloped in his ever-shifting, swirling and colorful flowers, cafes and stunning landscapes. And the audience is able to hear the artist’s own dreams, thoughts and words set to a symphonic score that drives an unmatched narrative experience, the event release says.

Cinematic Van Gogh exhibitions have crossed the ocean from European cities to North America in recent years and met with great critical acclaim, with sold-out audiences in every market.

For tickets or more information, click HERE.