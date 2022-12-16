The Federated Music Teachers Association of the Quad-Cities held its 39th annual Classical Festival on Dec. 4, 2022 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Davenport.

Finalists were chosen by recorded audio auditions to appear in the live performances of the Elementary, Intermediate and Senior Divisions.

The intermediate level winners were Madeline O”Malley, Paige McMann, Nathan Simpao, Jack O’Malley and Linda Phan.

This year’s event was dedicated to Dick Patterson, co-founder of Baroque Festival in 1983. He brought vision and leadership to the FMTA organization, according to a festival release.

Patterson passed away in October 2022. “It is with fond memories of his life and service that we dedicate this year’s Classical Festival,” the release said.

The 2022 Festival Judge was Réne Lecuona. Lecuona is co-chair of the piano area at the University of Iowa. Thirteen QC piano teachers entered a total of 46 students. The student recordings were judged and finalists were chosen by the University of Iowa pedagogy class under the direction of Alan Huckleberry.

The senior division winners were Molly Isaacson, Jack Stremlow, Joslynn Ovel, Eleanor Kuk, Zach McMann and Alexander Jones.

The 2022 festival winners were (teachers’ names in parentheses):

Elementary Division

1st place: Bethany Priaulx, Port Byron (Priaulx – Port Byron)

The elementary school winners of the 2022 Classical Festival.

Intermediate Division

1st: Madeline O”Malley, Bettendorf (Quist – Davenport)

Senior Division