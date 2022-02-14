The 20th-annual Great River Show Choir competition will be held on Friday, Feb. 18, and Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Adler Theatre/River Center, 136 E. 3rd Street, Davenport.

The Friday night competition will feature middle-school show choirs and Saturday will showcase high-school level competition groups. Several local and regional show choirs will compete, including the varsity choir from Davenport North and Walcott Middle School, as well as groups representing Iowa City, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, the Greater Chicagoland area, and even Oklahoma.

Five middle-school choirs and 10 high school choirs will participate. The show choirs of Davenport Central and West will also perform in exhibition as hosting choirs.

“We are very excited to host this competition for the 20th year,” said Michael Reese, director of Davenport Central’s varsity show choir, Central Singers, Inc., which is one of the three show choirs hosting this competition. “It’s a great opportunity for choirs and student singers to interact with and perform for each other while getting feedback from our fabulous judging panel of industry-leading show choir professionals.”

Davenport Central Singers, Inc. after a recent performance.

Finalists from the preliminary round of competition on Saturday will be announced at 4:45 p.m., and the final competition will begin at 6:30 p.m. Great River is open to the public. General admission wristbands can be purchased the day of the competition in the atrium of the River Center North or the main admissions table outside of the Adler Theatre.

Friday wristbands are $10 for adults and $5 for students K-12; Saturday wristbands are $15 for adults and $10 for K-12 students and seniors 60+. Concessions and spirit wear will be available for sale throughout the entire competition in the RiverCenter South. More information, including a list of participating choirs and performance times, can be found at www.greatrivershowchoir.com.