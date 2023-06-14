Quad City Arts is leading the installation of a record number of 22 sculptures throughout the region.

The public art program – which it’s facilitated since 2002 – is comprised of sculptures chosen by committees representing each city or venue and are leased for one year from sculptors living in the Midwest. All the sculptures are for sale and can be purchased by individuals, businesses, or a city for permanent installation after June of the following year, according to a Quad City Arts release.

Rock Island will lease five sculptures to enhance three parks and two libraries. The newly formed Moline Public Art Commission has chosen four pieces that will replace sculptures leased last year, placed in popular locations in the downtown area.

Bettendorf will be renting seven sculptures to draw attention to local businesses, including two for a new business park. The Downtown Davenport Partnership has chosen five sculptures to bring new interest to their collection of 10 permanent sculptures along 2nd Street between Western Avenue and Pershing.

“The Catch” by Anna Modeland (Somers, IA), at Geifman First Equity, 2172 56th Ave. W, Bettendorf (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The DeWitt Fine Arts Foundation and the DeWitt Community Library are partnering to create a sculpture garden, starting with two sculptures this year.

The most exciting part of the process is watching a Hampton Crane operator use their boom to lift a sculpture from an artist’s vehicle, hoist it high in the air, and skillfully bring it down gently onto a concrete pad, as directed by the artist who created it, Quad City Arts said.

The artist will then drill holes into the concrete and secure the sculpture (Hampton Cranes generously donates their services).



The new public sculptures and their locations are:



Rock Island: (Rock Island Public Art Commission)

“High Steppin’” by Andrew Arvanetes (Kankakee, IL). Five Points, 18th Ave. and 17th Street. “Tricky Situation” by Matt Miller (Cape Girardeau, MO). Southwest Branch Library: 9010 Ridgewood Rd. “Grace” by David Zahn (Moline, IL). Longview Park, 1300 17th St. “Concentric” by Tim Adams (Webster City, IA). Downtown Public Library, 401 19th St.

Moline: (Moline Public Art Commission)

“Prairie Tussocks” by Tim Adams (Webster City, IA). Bass Street Landing, 1601 River Drive (near the concert stage). “Mod Pod” by Gail Katz-James (Minneapolis, MN). Mercado on 5th, 421 12th St. “Time” by Anna Modeland (Somers, IA) 15th Street & Great Riverfront Trail (behind the Wyndham parking lot). “Metamorphosis in Blue and Yellow” by Hilde DeBruyne (Cumming, IA), Kone Building, 1 Montgomery Drive.

Bettendorf:

“Red” by V. Skip Willits (Camanche, IA). Veterans Memorial Park entrance, off 23rd Street. “Treasure Tower” by Gail Katz-James (Minneapolis, MN). Faye’s Field. 2850 Learning Campus Dr. “Northern Sea Oats” by Tim Adams (Webster City, IA) Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St. “What the Future Holds” by Dale Compton (Mankato, MN). Build to Suit (River’s Edge Business Park), 1805 State St. “Set Sail” by Tim Adams (Webster City, IA). Community Center lawn, 2204 Grant St. “The Catch” by Anna Modeland (Somers, IA). Geifman First Equity, 2172 56th Ave. W. “Twist” by Michael Young (Chicago). Geifman First Equity, 2172 56th Ave. W.

“Twist” by Michael Young (Chicago) at Geifman First Equity, 2172 56th Ave. W, Bettendorf (photo by Jonathan Turner).

Davenport: (Downtown Davenport Partnership)

“Snapback” by Ted Sitting Crow Garner (Chicago). Parking Ramp on West 2nd Street. “Propensity” by Ben Pierce (Cape Girardeau, MO). Current Hotel, entrance. 2nd & Main. “UNsure if this Peace is Abstract” by Ben Pierce (Cape Girardeau, MO). 126 Main St., Common Chord Courtyard. “Bloom” by Hilde DeBruyne (Cumming, IA), Figge Art Museum Plaza, 225 W. 2nd St. “Hoopla” by Tim Adams (Webster City, IA), RiverCenter, east entrance, 2nd St.

Note: “Whimsy, Whirly, Wheelie” by Joseph Gagnepain IV, previously displayed at the RiverCenter’s east entrance, is newly repainted and will be moved to the Union Station Visitors Center to welcome RAGBRAI riders in July.



DeWitt Community Library: (DeWitt Fine Arts Foundation)

“Thinking About Flight” by Michael Young (Chicago) “Hands” by V. Skip Willits (Camanche, IA).

The public will be able to view a Public Sculpture Map on this Quad City Arts website HERE, with updated sculptures and locations once they are all installed.

Permanent QC sculptures are part of the Visit Quad Cities has a QC Public Art Trail, which you can see on its website HERE.

You can track your visits by checking in at each location. Those with 15+ check-ins will be entered into a random drawing for a $500 Visa Gift Card. The winner will be drawn on July 31, 2023, and will be notified by email.



