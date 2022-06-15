The 2nd-annual Northwest Illinois Film Festival will be June 24-25 in Morrison.

The lineup for the 2nd-annual Northwest Illinois Film Festival 2022 has been announced and scheduled for screening on June 24 and 25, 2022, at Morrison Tech.

The film festival, hosted by the Northwest Illinois Film Office (NIFO), celebrates independent filmmakers with ties to Northwest Illinois. This year’s flicks will be Fourth Wall Films’ “Sons & Daughters of Thunder” (a docudrama that portrays the true story of the Lane Seminary debates on slavery of 1834); Never Submit Entertainment’s “Without Grace” (a romantic drama with a faith-based undercurrent); and “The Blacklight” (a genre bending thriller from Rockford’s Dashford Media and producer Don Hatton).

The poster for “Sons & Daughters of Thunder.”

Joining the films will be two short films and the introduction of “Chucky Chicken,” a lovable animated chicken character created by Michael Cook from Oswego, Ill., and Valley Studios.

The Northwest Illinois Film Festival 2022 will be held at Morrison Tech, 701 Portland Avenue, Morrison, and is a free event, but registration is required. The schedule appears below:

Friday, June 24th, 7 p.m. — “Sons & Daughters of Thunder,” and an episode of “A Bridge Too Far From Hero Street.” A Chucky Chicken animation will join the screening.

Saturday, June 25th, 3 p.m. — “Without Grace” and a Chucky Chicken cartoon.

Saturday June 25th, 7 p.m. – “The Blacklight,” short film “Wolfdog,” and a Chucky Chicken cartoon.

The poster for “The Blacklight.”

All the films shown have a strong connection to the Northwest Illinois region, with production teams based in Northwest Illinois, and featuring locations from the region, according to a Wednesday release.

Gary Camarano, executive director of the Northwest Illinois Film Office, said, “The region has some very talented filmmakers, and we want to celebrate their successes.

“With nearly $500 million in film production last year, Illinois is becoming a major destination for film projects, and we would like to point out the growing activity here in Northwest Illinois,” he said in the release. “We have seen short films, feature films, major studio episodic projects filmed here, and we have a new animated character, ‘Chucky Chicken,’ making his local debut.”

The poster for “Without Grace.”

The event is free, but registration is required HERE.

For further information, call 815-772-5182 or visit https://www.nwillinoisfilmfestival.com/.

.