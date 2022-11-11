Since the world premiere screening Saturday of “An Infantryman From Hero Street” has sold out, an encore showing at the Putnam Giant Screen Theater is scheduled Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m.

“An Infantryman from Hero Street,” the fourth episode in the Fourth Wall Films “Hero Street” documentary series, tells the true story of Pvt. Joseph Sandoval, who was born in a boxcar to Mexican immigrants in the Silvis rail yard.

“An Infantryman From Hero Street” — by Moline-based Fourth Wall Films — stars Emmanuel Juarez as Silvis native Joseph Sandoval.

In 1944, Joe — married with two young sons — was drafted and shipped to Britain with the 41st Armored Infantry Regiment. His unit helped fight the second stage of the Normandy Invasion in France. In April 1945, the Allied forces reached an agreement regarding post-war Germany, and Joe and his fellow soldiers were told the war was essentially over, according to a Fourth Wall release.

Joe was killed just days later (at age 26) during a German counterattack near the Elbe River in Schönebeck, Germany. In the two weeks that followed, U.S. and Russian troops shook hands across the Elbe, and Adolf Hitler committed suicide.

The premiere showing at the Putnam Saturday is sold out, and a second screening will be Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m.

Only a block and a half long, Second Street in Silvis (renamed Hero Street) lost six young men in World War II and two in the Korean War, more than any other street in America. Hero Street has provided over 150 service members since Mexican-American immigrants settled there in 1929.

“The Frank and Joseph Sandoval family have cooperated with our ‘Hero Street’ documentary film project since it began in 2012,” said producer Tammy Rundle. “Our only regret is that Georgia Sandoval Herrara, heroes Frank and Joe’s sister, passed away unexpectedly last year and wasn’t able to see the film that focuses on Joe. It is good to see her and hear her voice in the film, and all of us will be very mindful of her at the premiere.”

Tickets for the new documentary (at 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport) are $9 for adults, and $8 for youth (3-18), seniors, and military, available on the Putnam website here. You can also order tickets for Sunday by calling 563-324-1933.

For more on the Hero Street film series, click HERE.