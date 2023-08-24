The Moline Public Art Commission and Quad City Arts are offering a $30,000 commission for creation of a huge new mural in downtown Moline.

The mural will be on the west-facing brick wall of 1405 5th Ave., Moline, above the patio of the popular restaurant Analog Pizza & Arcade. The mural will be highly visible as 5th Avenue is a heavily used downtown Moline corridor and blocks away from Mercado on Fifth, the popular night market.

The paintable surface of the wall is approximately 110 feet long and 22 feet tall, but the entire surface of the wall does not need to be painted, according to a Thursday press release on the project.

The paintable surface of the brick wall at 1405 5th Ave., Moline, the west-facing wall of Analog Pizza & Arcade.

This addition to the collection of public art in Moline is intended to enhance community pride, local quality of life, beautification, and creative placemaking, as well as increase the public’s awareness of visual arts in Moline, the release says.

This mural project is jointly undertaken by the Moline Public Art Commission and Quad City Arts. The city Public Art Commission is excited to begin the process of finding a mural artist and believes this is an excellent partnership between two entities that share a similar goal.

“Time,” by Anna Modeland (on the Moline Riverwalk near 15th Street) is among four rotating public sculptures in downtown, facilitated by Quad City Arts.

“We are excited to implement this major art installation to be funded by the City of Moline through our commission,” said Jeff Dismer, Moline Public Art Commission Chair. “Earlier this year, we sponsored the installation of four public sculptures through the rotating sculpture program with Quad City Arts, and the 5th Avenue Mural will build on our goals to enhance the richness of character and make our downtown a more vibrant place to live, work, play, visit and learn.”

The Public Art Commission, formed in 2021, advises the city in all matters pertaining to city-sponsored art in the Downtown Moline Public Art Program Area, as identified in the Public Art Master Plan approved and adopted by the City Council.

The Commission’s primary goal is to increase the public’s awareness of all visual arts, including, but not limited to, the exhibition of sculpture, paintings, mosaics, photography, and video.

Colorful murals on the Mercado on Fifth building, 423 12th St., Moline, were unveiled in November 2022 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The Public Art Commission is responsible for interpreting and reviewing proposed Public Art projects in Downtown Moline, Cultural Corridors, and Public Art Program areas.

“Nationally, cultural tourism is on the rise,” said Kevin Maynard, executive director of Quad City Arts. “We are happy to help organizations in the Quad Cities to bring more art to our community. This is an exciting project and an excellent placemaking step for the city of Moline, and for the Quad Cities to grow our community collection of public art.”

Payment for the chosen artist will be $30,000 — half of which to be paid upon contract execution and the rest within two weeks of completion of the mural. This fee includes all associated costs of creation (i.e., materials, paint, transportation, etc.). Up to 10 days of lodging and a scissor or articulating lift will be provided, upon request.

Among the criteria for the mural project are:

This mural will be an energetic start to the Moline Public Art Commission’s slate of projects and should be vibrant and exciting.

This mural will create a must-see destination in Moline and the greater Quad Cities.

This mural will provide an opportunity for our community to experience art.

This mural should not include any “welcome” verbiage or explicit reference to the city of Moline.

This mural should not include the river and/or river elements.

Artist must have large-scale mural experience.

Proposals shall be submitted no later than Friday, Sept. 22, 2023 at 5 p.m. via email attachment to Quad City Arts at rfp@quadcityarts.com or online HERE. Submissions shall be clearly labeled “Moline Mural Project.”

In early October, it’s expected the artist and design will be selected, and the mural is to be completed by end of October, subject to weather.

You can learn more about the Moline Public Art Commission HERE.