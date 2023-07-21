Back by popular demand, 38 Special will perform in the Rhythm City Casino Event Center on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Tickets ($45 to $85) will be available online HERE or at The Market at Rhythm City, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. A ticketing fee is waived when tickets are purchased at The Market Gift Shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort. Tickets will be available for purchase on Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m.

After more than four decades, 38 Special continues to bring their signature blast of southern rock to over 100 cities a year, including a concert at Rhythm City May 26, 2022.

Their many Gold and Platinum album awards stand in testament to the endurance of a legendary powerhouse, according to a Rhythm City tour release. With sales in excess of 20 million, most associate the band with their arena-rock pop smashes, “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” “Second Chance,” and more.

For 38 Special onstage, it is a celebration of camaraderie and brotherhood, a precision unit bringing the dedication and honesty to a long history of classic songs, as well as surprisingly fresh new material, the release said. Since 1976, the band has released more than 15 albums. And from the start, they’ve toured relentlessly, bringing their signature brand of ‘muscle and melody’ to fans worldwide.

