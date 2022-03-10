The 45th-annual High School Art Invitational will have an in-person opening reception for the first time in two years, on March 31 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Quad City Arts Gallery, 1715 2nd Ave., Rock Island.

The free annual exhibition will run from March 26-April 28, 2022.



The exhibit fills the walls of Quad City Arts’ downtown Rock Island gallery, and the opening ceremony is attended by hundreds of Quad Citizens supporting young artistic talent. The 45th Annual High School Art Invitational continues this tradition of supporting high school artists as they pursue their art education and compete for awards and scholarships provided by exhibit sponsors.



This exhibition features exemplary works of art selected by each high school art teacher in the region. On average, 16 schools, 28 teachers, and over 170 students are provided the opportunity to show their artwork in a commercial art gallery and compete for over $4,000 in scholarships and prizes, according to a Quad City Arts release.

The William Butterworth Foundation provides primary sponsorship for the High School Art Invitational. Scholarships are sponsored by the Morency Family Foundation, Deere Employees Credit Union, and Quad City Arts’ board members. Other awards are sponsored by Dphilms, Living Lands & Waters, Zimmerman Honda, the Left Bank Art League, The Rock Island Art Guild, and local artists in the area of their expertise.



A list of the students and prizes will follow after the awards ceremony on March 31st.