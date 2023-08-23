Ballet Quad Cities will kick off its 27th season this weekend, by returning for its fourth Ballet on the Lawn Sunday, Aug. 27 at the Outing Club, 2109 Brady St., Davenport.

The day will start with a new Children’s Day at the Ballet: “Giraffes Can’t Dance.” The fun begins at 11 a.m., with a performance at 12 noon. Audiences can interact with the professional dancers of BQC and enjoy face painting, treats, storytelling and more followed by the main event: a 30-minute performance of “Giraffes Can’t Dance,” designed especially for children.

Meet Gerald the Giraffe and cheer as he makes new friends and discovers the magic of dancing to his own beat.

BQC dancers have done the program in schools, but never before for the public, artistic director Courtney Lyon said Tuesday. Eleanor Ambler plays Gerald.

BQC dancer Eleanor Ambler

The hour-long program later Sunday will be performed twice, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. The weather is supposed to be much cooler than it has been, Lyon said.

This one-hour entertaining and energetic performance features new choreography, guest choreographers, lively music, plus your favorite new and returning BQC dancers, according to a release from the professional dance company. Beverages and charcuterie picnic boxes are available for purchase.

An excerpt from the August 2022 Ballet on the Lawn performance (photo by Joseph Maciejko).

The program will be:

“Outing Club 1928”: Choreography by Emily Kate Long; dancers Sahsha Amaut, Eleanor Ambler, Sierra DeYoung, Stephanie Eggers, Jayne Friscia, Christian Knopp, Madeline Kreszenz, Mahalia Zellmer.

Choreography by Emily Kate Long; dancers Sahsha Amaut, Eleanor Ambler, Sierra DeYoung, Stephanie Eggers, Jayne Friscia, Christian Knopp, Madeline Kreszenz, Mahalia Zellmer. “Flames of Paris”: Choreography by Vasily Vainonen, Staged by Emily Kate Long; dancers Madeleine Rhode 3 p.m., Kira Roberts 6 p.m.

Choreography by Vasily Vainonen, Staged by Emily Kate Long; dancers Madeleine Rhode 3 p.m., Kira Roberts 6 p.m. “Me, Myself, and I (Poetry in Motion)”: Poem by Eleanor Ambler, Choreography by Mahalia Zellmer, music collage and text arrangement by Zellmer; dancers Eleanor Ambler, Sierra DeYoung, Jayne Friscia, Christian Knopp, Madeline Kreszenz.

Poem by Eleanor Ambler, Choreography by Mahalia Zellmer, music collage and text arrangement by Zellmer; dancers Eleanor Ambler, Sierra DeYoung, Jayne Friscia, Christian Knopp, Madeline Kreszenz. “Naach”: Choreography by Deepali Phanse; dancers Marcus Pei, Jillian Van Cura, Mahalia Zellmer.

Choreography by Deepali Phanse; dancers Marcus Pei, Jillian Van Cura, Mahalia Zellmer. “Grazing in the Grass”: Choreography and performance Ava Coussens, graduate of BQC School of Dance.

Choreography and performance Ava Coussens, graduate of BQC School of Dance. “Clair de Lune”: Choreography by Courtney Lyon; dancers Eleanor Ambler, Madeleine Rhode, Kira Roberts.

Choreography by Courtney Lyon; dancers Eleanor Ambler, Madeleine Rhode, Kira Roberts. “La Creation du Monde (The Creation of the Earth)” (premiere): Choreography by Courtney Lyon, full company.

Two of BQC’s four new dancers this season are Jayne Frischa and Marcus Pei. Frsicha, 23, is from San Diego, Calif., and earned her bachelor’s in dance with a minor in management from the University of California, Irvine.

New BQC dancer Marcus Pei

Pei, 25, is from Iowa City and before college, he performed the lead role in the first national tour of “Billy Elliot the Musical,” attended Canada’s National Ballet School for six years, and danced professionally with Ballett am Rhein in Düsseldorf, Germany for a season. He returned to Iowa City to continue his academic studies, receiving his BA in chemistry, BS in math, and minor in dance from the University of Iowa.

Pei started dancing when he was 6, taught by his mother, who had a professional studio in Cedar Rapids. He’s always admired BQC and went to school with company dancer Ruby Anderson.

“I have the opportunity to grow here and be challenged by the other dancers,” he said.

New BQC dancer Jayne Frischa

Frischa admires BQC doing newer works and having a female leadership team (including executive director Joedy Cook). She credited Lyon and artistic associate Emily Kate Long for being “great in knowing how to get artistry out of you and they do a great job in creating a fun environment.”

Performing outside is old hat for Frischa, since she often danced outdoors in California. She’s looking forward to interacting with local kids.

She started dancing at 3 and soon wanted to quit, but her parents said if she stopped dancing, she’d quit things her whole life. “I just stayed with this one thing forever,” Frischa said.

She likes having a smaller company in the QC.

“There’s a huge sense of camaraderie, and an opportunity to show what we can do to the community,” Frischa said.

Poetry in motion

Dancers Mahalia Zellmer, 23, going into her fourth season, and Eleanor Ambler, 26, in her third season, have a special collaboration for the Sunday program. “Me, Myself, and I (Poetry in Motion)” is choreographed by Zellmer and based on Ambler’s poem “Rest,” which begins:

Dancer Eleanor Ambler grew up in Cambridge, Mass.

You’ve spent your whole life learning to fly,

so why not

jump up and forget

about gravity for a spell?

Suspend (breath) the moment

in its imperfect progress

“I have been writing poetry for a few years,” Ambler said, noting she took a creative writing class at her high school in Cambridge, Mass.

She has trained at Boston Ballet School, Orlando Ballet School, and various summer programs including Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet, American Ballet Theater in New York, Northern Ballet, and the b12 festival for contemporary dance. In 2016, she joined American Repertory Ballet’s trainee program, where she performed in “The Nutcracker” and danced in the world premiere of Douglas Martin’s “Pride and Prejudice.”

In 2018, Ambler became a company trainee with Festival Ballet Providence and joined BQC in 2021.

BQC dancer Mahalia Zellmer

Zellmer was interested in creating a dance based on one of her poems, and “Rest” is about “figuring out how to stop, take a moment, and be OK with yourself,” Ambler said.

Zellmer has choreographed for BQC school students, and did one solo for a Figge lobby program this past April in coordination with its women’s sporting fashion traveling exhibit.

“This is my first time with the company for a full program, which I was excited about,” she said Tuesday, noting she was very inspired by working with Ambler, and the piece reflects each dancer being part of the same person.

It kind of becomes one dancer is the head, two are the arms and two are legs, Zellmer said. “We end it in a straight line, so they all become one person,” she said.

Zellmer goes airborne in the 2022 Ballet on the Lawn at Davenport’s Outing club (photo by Joseph Maciejko).

Ambler recorded a voice-over, reading her poem for the performance.

In the past year, Zellmer said she’s become a lot more confident as a choreographer, after it was initially intimidating. As a dancer, it’s helped more.

“The choreography is definitely Haley’s, but it was very cool for me to see how she interpreted the poem,” Ambler said. “There was a lot of give and take.”

Zellmer (who began with the company as a trainee in 2019) appreciates getting the chance to do choreography at such a young age. “I would love to do some more,” she said.

The hour-long Ballet on the Lawn performances will start at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.

At the Outing Club lawn performances, Ambler enjoys that she can see the audiences, unlike in traditional theater shows. “It’s nice to see the shining faces and make eye contact,” she said.

Ambler said her giraffe costume is not very heavy, more a long-sleeve unitard, she said. “It’s a nice material, just long sleeve,” she said, noting Emily Kate did the choreography, done for elementary students in the past.

The BOTL is more casual and attractive for first-time ballet patrons, Zellmer said. “A formal theater can be more intimidating,” she said.

Tickets for Ballet on the Lawn are $30 ($15 for students under 12), available on the BQC website HERE.