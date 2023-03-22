Thanks to advocacy efforts by a statewide coalition led by Arts Alliance Illinois, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) will distribute a historic $50 million in grant money to help businesses, nonprofit organizations, and sole proprietors in the creative sector that have struggled because of the COVID pandemic.

Quad City Arts is helping Arts Alliance Illinois spread the word and made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

(quadcityarts.com)

“We know we have a lot of creatives in our region that were hit hard during the pandemic, and we want to make sure they are aware of this opportunity,” the rock Island-based nonprofit said in its email.

The DCEO Illinois Creative Recovery Grant application portal opens on Wednesday, April 5. If you operate in the creative space, Quad City Arts encourages you to visit illinois.gov/B2B for details on eligibility guidelines and more information on how to apply. Hotels and restaurants also will be eligible for similar funding.

Applications will open on April 5, and eligibility guidelines and more are available at Illinois.gov/B2B. Arts Alliance is your go-to resource for help with your application. Visit their website at artsalliance.org/creativerecovery.

Through the state’s B2B and Business Interruption Grant (BIG) programs, DCEO has provided more than $535 million to more than 15,000 businesses since the start of the pandemic.

The DCEO will hold a webinar on Friday, March 24, at 10 a.m. on how to apply for grants. You can register HERE, and grant applications will be due May 10 at 11:59 p.m.