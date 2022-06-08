In its sixth year, the Quad Cities Chalk Art Fest will take place July 16-17, 2022 at Schwiebert Riverfront Park in downtown Rock Island. The festival (presented by Quad City Arts) starts at 10 a.m. both days and goes till 7 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Artists can register free for the festival and be eligible for over $1,800 in cash prizes.

This free, live outdoor arts festival brings together hundreds of artists that spend hours transforming the cement pavement at Schwiebert Park into a museum of chalk art, while competing for cash prizes, according to the Quad City Arts website. Visitors strolling by can see the wonderful works of art as they come to life, vote for their favorite and even do some chalk art of their own, by taking part in the community piece.

A full lineup of live music, food trucks, concessions, beer garden, face painting and a kid’s chalk zone area are all part of the festivities. Over $1,800 in cash prizes will be awarded — including a people’s choice and youth category award.

The “paintings” are temporary, lasting only until the next rainfall, so you’ll want to catch a glimpse before they are gone. The following prizes will be given at the end of the festival on July 17 —

1 st Place – $500

Place – $500 2 nd Place – $300

Place – $300 3 rd Place – $250

Place – $250 People’s Choice Award – $250

Two Honorable Mentions – $100 each

Best 3-D – $50

Best Reproduction – $50

Most Whimsical – $50

Best Use of Color – $50

Youth Award (Age 12-17): 1st Place – $100 + $200 in art supplies awarded to artists’ school, and 2nd Place – $50



COMMUNITY PIECE

This year’s community piece will feature an image of the retro Pac Man game with the ever-popular ghost-chasing, power-pellet eating, dot-hunting yellow circle and his ghost gang. For just a $5 donation, interested participants are given a set of chalk pastels to fill in a 2’ x 2’ portion of a larger image. When finished, the larger piece will come to life as a complete work of art. Plus, participants get to keep their chalk, take it home and create a masterpiece on their own sidewalk!



ARTIST REGISTRATION

Artist registration is FREE for all artists and includes a 48-ct box of chalk pastels and a festival t-shirt. Over $1,800 in cash prizes will be awarded in various categories including people’s choice and youth category award! The youth award gives students, age 12-17, the opportunity to compete for cash prizes and art supplies for their respective school. You can either register as an individual or a team of up to four people. Deadline to register is July 1st to receive a free T-shirt.



Participants at the Chalk Art Fest at Schwiebert Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island.

For more information, sign up to volunteer or to register as an artist, click HERE.