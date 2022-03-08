“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” is finally at Davenport’s Adler Theatre on Wednesday night, March 9, at 7:30 p.m.

The touring production of the Broadway smash tells the Tony and Grammy Award-winning inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

Tickets are on sale online here, or in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office (136 E. 3rd St.). Tickets are $45.50, $55.50 and $78.

Carole King wrote her first #1 hit —”Will You Love Me Tomorrow?”— at age 17 with Goffin. While the pair wrote dozens of chart hits together, it was King’s solo album “Tapestry” that took her to the pinnacle in 1971 (including the hits “So Far Away,” “It’s Too Late,” “I Feel the Earth Move” and “You’ve Got a Friend”).

To date, more than 400 of her songs have been recorded by over 1,000 artists. King turned 80 on Feb. 9, 2022. “Beautiful” opened on Broadway in January 2014, and closed Oct. 27, 2019 after 60 previews and 2,418 regular performances. Upon closing, the production was the 27th longest-running musical in Broadway history.

The day after International Women’s Day, “Beautiful” will be at Davenport’s Adler Theatre, March 9, 2022.

Featuring over two dozen pop classics — including “You’ve Got a Friend,” “One Fine Day,” “Up on the Roof,” “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” and “Natural Woman” — “Beautiful” is a crowd-pleasing international phenomenon that’s filled with the songs you remember—and the story you’ll never forget.

Sara Shepard, who plays King on tour, says in her bio:

“Carole is a living example of what it means to be resilient, and lead with kindness. Her vulnerability shines through in her music, and her strength through her story, which continues to inspire hope and joy in all ages.”

For more information, visit the show’s website.