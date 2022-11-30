The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Ave., Moline, will present “A Christmas Story: The Musical” this weekend and next.

The stage musical version of the perennially popular 1983 film A Christmas Story, it has music and lyrics written by Pasek and Paul (“Dear Evan Hansen,” “La La Land,” “The Greatest Showman”) and a book by Joseph Robinette, opening on Broadway in 2012. It ran at Circa ’21 in Rock Island in 2013.

Ralphie in the new “Christmas Story” is played by Liam Knobloch.

Set the 1940s in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana, the musical follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts—an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle.

Rebuffed at every turn with a similar echoing response, Ralphie plots numerous schemes to achieve his desperate desire for the coveted BB gun.

Quad City Arts executive director Kevin Maynard plays Narrator Jean in the new show.

In Spotlight’s new production, Ralphie is played by Liam Knobloch, Randy is Brighton Greim, Mother is Sara Tubbs, Old Man is Doug Alderman, and Narrator Jean is played by Kevin Maynard.

The performances will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 2, 3, 9, and 10, and 2 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 4 and 11. Tickets are $20 and can be ordered on the Spotlight website or by calling 309-912-7647.