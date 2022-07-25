Playcrafters will hold auditions for the drama, Sylvia by A.R. Gurney, directed by Kathy Graham, on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 2 to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 7 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. Performance dates are September 30th-October 2nd and October 7th-9th.

The title character is a dog, played by a woman — Sarah Jessica Parker originated Sylvia Off-Broadway in 1995, and in its 2015 Broadway debut, the role was played by Annaleigh Ashford.

Auditions for “Sylvia” at Playcrafters in Moline will be held Aug. 6-7.

The play synopsis:

After 22 years of child-raising in the suburbs, Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan. His career as a financial trader is winding down, while Kate is experiencing new opportunities as an English teacher. One day, Greg brings home a stray dog he found in the park – or, more accurately, one that found him – bearing only the name “Sylvia” on her tag.

It is love at first sight between man and dog, but Kate is not on board. She and Sylvia battle for Greg’s affection in this comedic and touching story about the relationship we humans have with our pets.

All levels of experience are encouraged to try out at Playcrafters, all roles are 18+/any race/all genders. For more details, click HERE or call 309-762-0330.

Casting Requirements:

Sylvia: This is a very high-energy part requiring the physicality of a Labradoodle. She is loving and feisty!

Greg: Middle-aged male in his 40’s or 50’s preferred. He’s tired and is wanting to escape his mundane life and settle into truly living. Sylvia gives him a reason to begin enjoying life.

Kate: A highly motivated middle-aged woman. She’s raised her children and is motivated to move up in her career as an educator. When Sylvia enters their lives, the animal’s presence disrupts her plans for their lives moving forward.

Tom: Tom is married, younger, probably in his 30’s. He is also a dog lover and gives advice on dogs and relationships when he and his dog, Bowser (never seen), meet up with Greg & Sylvia at the dog park.

Phyllis: She is a true New York society snob who has reconnected with her college Sorority sister, Kate. She is certainly NOT an animal lover.

Leslie: Leslie, a marriage counselor, wears unisex clothing and is sexually ambivalent. A gender-neutral actor would be very welcome in this role. They attempt to help the couple, though with little success, in dealing with their issues.