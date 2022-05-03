Universal Television is creating a limited series adaptation from Michael Schur, “Field of Dreams,” based on the iconic 1989 movie, and will be filmed in Iowa.

Production is slated to begin this summer for the series, which will stream on Peacock, according to The Hollywood Reporter. NBCUniversal is producing a prequel to “Field of Dreams,” and plans to release the digital series on Peacock TV in 2023.

Produce Iowa and NBCUniversal will be hosting a free professional “boot camp”-style training in June as part of Produce Iowa’s MediaMasters Series to prepare Iowans to work on a large-scale production in the state. However, production will not use the field that Major League Baseball re-created last year on the site of the movie, in Dyersville, Iowa.

The new Peacock series will not film at the original “Field of Dreams” site. In this June 5, 2020, file photo, an Iowa flag waves in the wind at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Production on the series will engage local crew, suppliers and vendors for construction, catering, transportation and set decoration. Clear Lake-based Renovo Media Group will support the production with technical equipment and expertise. Musco Lighting and Iowa Sports Turf will help light, design and construct the baseball field that will be featured in the show.

Filming will take place at various locations throughout Iowa, including Polk, Mahaska, Clinton and Boone counties and elsewhere, including Boston, Minneapolis and Los Angeles, the Hollywood Reporter story says.

This year’s Major League Baseball Field of Dreams game — the second on the newly constructed field — conflicts with the production schedule.

The 2022 MLB at Field of Dreams presented by GEICO is an upcoming regular-season Major League Baseball (MLB) game to be played on Aug. 11, 2022, near Field of Dreams in Dyersville, a site popularized by the 1989 baseball film Field of Dreams.

River Bandits playing Aug. 9

That will be just two days after the Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels will play in an Aug. 9 game there.

The Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels will battle August 9 at the ‘MiLB at Field of Dreams’ Game.

In a throwback to a bygone era of sports, the hosting River Bandits will play as the Davenport Blue Sox, their name during 1913-1916, 1929-1933 and 1934-1937, against the Kernels as the Cedar Rapids Bunnies, their name from 1904-1932, for the ‘MiLB at Field of Dreams‘ Game.

The MLB game Aug. 11 will be between the Cincinnati Reds (designated as the home team) and the Chicago Cubs. It will be the second MLB game played in the state of Iowa, after the first last Aug. 12.

That one was between the Chicago White Sox (designated as the home team) and the New York Yankees. The White Sox won the game, 9–8, on a walk-off home run by Tim Anderson. The game was televised on Fox.

“Field of Dreams,” the limited series based on the 1989 feature, was picked up straight to series in August. Schur — a baseball superfan — will write the series and executive produce alongside Lawrence Gordon (who produced the movie via his Gordon Co.), David Miner and Morgan Sackett (The Good Place, Hacks, Rutherford Falls).

The New York Yankees played the Chicago White Sox during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The White Sox won the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

This is the first series Schur will write solo since wrapping The Good Place, and is the Parks and Recreation and The Office alum’s dramatic debut.

“The creative team behind this limited series cares deeply about the legacy of Field of Dreams, and we felt we simply couldn’t make it without shooting in Iowa,” executive producers Schur and Sackett said in a joint statement. “You can’t think of the movie without thinking of the state – and vice versa. We’re thrilled to have the cooperation of Produce Iowa and many local businesses, who will help us bring the series to life.”

Production boot camp in Des Moines

The Production Assistant (P.A.) Bootcamp training program in Iowa will offer an intensive workshop for the job of P.A., which is the entry-level gateway into the entertainment industry as it has been for many highly successful producers, directors and crew currently working in the industry, according to Produce Iowa.

This two-day work-based job training program, taking place on June 4 and June 5, will provide selected Iowa residents with an opportunity to gain skills, knowledge and a foundational understanding of a television production.

Are you interested in learning everything necessary to work as a P.A. on any film or television set and do the job from day one? Check out pabootcamp.com for program details and to watch an informational video before signing-up.

The June 4-5 training will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on both days, at Produce Iowa, State Historical Building, 600 East Locust Street, Des Moines.