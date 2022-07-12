The Genesius Guild continues its 2022 season of audience favorites with William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” July 16, 17, 23, and 24. All performances are at the Don Wooten Stage in Lincoln Park (1120 40th St., Rock Island), begin at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

One of Shakespeare’s most popular plays, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is described as funny, delightful, and extremely clever and is always fun for the entire family, according to a Tuesday release from Genesius. A mix of romance, magic that does not always go well, and a “play within the play” highlight this excellent script, the release says.

The main plot is a complex contraption that involves two couples whose romantic intentions are complicated by their entrance into the play’s fairyland woods.

Here they encounter the King and Queen of the Fairies (Oberon and Titania) and the mischievous Puck. You also meet another set of rather unique characters: Bottom the weaver and his band of “rude mechanicals” who stumble into the same enchanted woods to rehearse a play that is very loosely (and comically) based on the myth of Pyramus and Thisbe.

Genesius Guild is a community theater organization specializing in free classical drama. Founded in 1956, the group performs Greek drama, Greek comedy, and the works of Shakespeare every weekend throughout the summer. For more information, visit the website.