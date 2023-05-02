Sound Conservatory, at 1600 2nd Ave., Rock Island, will present a concert called “A Quad City Impromptu” on Friday, May 5th, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.

It will feature pianist Perry Mears, flutist Paul Mizzi, clarinetist Rob Miller and bassoonist Kian Hyatt — offering an “intimate evening of music representing some of the finest musicians in the Quad Cities coming together at one of its burgeoning music centers,” according to a Tuesday release from the music store and school.

The concert’s repertoire “traverses European and American compositional traditions to form an eclectic, soulful program,” the release says. Tickets are $15, available HERE.