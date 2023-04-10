Dessa is a true Renaissance woman, working in the language of today.

The 41-year-old Minneapolis native (born Margret Wander) is currently being hosted by Quad City Arts as part of this season’s Visiting Artist Series, in a weeklong residency, which started Monday, and will include several school appearances.

Dessa will perform Friday night, April 14, 2023 at the Raccoon Motel in downtown Davenport.

A prolific singer, rapper, and writer, Dessa has made a career of bucking genres and defying expectations — her résumé as a musician includes performances at Lollapalooza and Glastonbury, co-compositions for 100-voice choir, performances with the Minnesota Orchestra, and top-200 entries on the Billboard charts, according to her bio.

“This is the longest and the most structured,” Dessa said Monday of her visiting artist appearances. “We were just in Mankato and visited a few classrooms before an evening event. This is one of the most thoughtfully constructed residencies we’ve done.”

They just wrapped up a Midwest tour, in Minnesota. She performs with bandmates Aviva Jaye and Joshua Holmgren, and all three sing. They’ve been performing together a few years.

Dessa described their sound as rap, indie pop and ballads.

“Half of the music you can move your body to,” she said. “And the other half runs on big, soaring harmonies.”

Dessa (center) performs with Joshua Holmgren (left) and Aviva Jaye.

The school sessions will adjust to the size of the group they’re in. They’ll play their music and talk about what it’s like to make a life in the arts, Dessa said.

“When we’re working with smaller groups, we’ll have the freedom to be a little more interactive – like do a vocal exercise,” she said.

Collaborating with kids

“I love working with young people and getting to witness their questions and their self-expression. Just re-affirming that we’re collaborators,” Jaye said Monday. They’re not my students; they’re their own artists in the world. We’re contemporaries, so any way that I can re-affirm the fact that – they’re not waiting to be an artist; they already are one. That’s really exciting to me.”

“Sometimes, people are reluctant to say they’re artists until they’re making money from art,” Dessa said. “Those ae two different things. A lot of different artistic careers do start in junior high and high school. You form your first bands, like have your first performances. And a lot of times, those are the friendships that will last into your vocation, if you choose to make a living in the arts.”

Dessa is a prolific singer, writer and public speaker.

Education sometimes gets framed as, “what are you gonna do, versus who are you gonna be?” Holmgren said.

Dessa noted collaboration is key when you’re starting out. “I think the idea of just getting your hands dirty and jumping in the pool, now is the time to start,” she said.

Holmgren (who grew up north of Minneapolis) has consulted in schools and his mom (who plays oboe) was a teacher.

Writing in many genres

Dessa said her writing life isn’t as partitioned as it may seem to the outside world.

“It isn’t like, Tuesdays and Wednesdays I’m a writer,” she said. “It feels like the writing of lyrics, and essays, and poetry and books is – those are cousin endeavors. Those are related activities.”

“I think sometimes, one thing that’s on the cutting room floor can be scooped up and sewn into a current project,” Dessa said. “So a line that didn’t make it into a song can make its way into a short story on occasion.”

Dessa, a Minneapolis native, in performance.

She contributed to the No. 1 album The Hamilton Mixtape and the RBG documentary; her track, “Congratulations,” has notched over 20 million streams. As a writer, she’s been published by The New York Times and National Geographic Traveler, broadcast by Minnesota Public Radio, and published a memoir-in-essays (My Own Devices, 2018) in addition to two literary collections.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has said of her: “I love the way Dessa puts words together. In her songs, in her poetry, in her short stories, and now in this beautiful and candid memoir. Wanna be an artist? Get this book.”

NPR wrote in its review of “My Own Devices”: “Dessa writes beautifully about a wide range of topics, including science, music, and the pain that comes with being in love; it’s a surprising and generous memoir by a singular voice.”

As a speaker, Dessa has delivered keynote speeches and presentations on art, science, and entrepreneurship; guest lectures at universities and colleges across the US; and a TED Talk about her science experiment on how to fall out of love.

With an 8-year-old fan after a recent Minnesota show.

She’s also the host of Deeply Human, a podcast created by the BBC and American Public Media. Dessa has been covered by Pitchfork, Forbes, and The Wall Street Journal amongst others. The LA Times says she “sounds like no one else.” NPR’s All Songs Considered calls her “a national treasure.”

Partnering with Minnesota Orchestra

In August 2023, Dessa returns to the Orchestra Hall stage in Minneapolis with the Minnesota Orchestra for a powerful collaboration that transcends genre.

“With her charismatic wit, potent lyrics and an expressive alto voice, Dessa has earned a national reputation for crafting ambitious, multi-disciplinary live shows that move, entertain and surprise her audiences,” says the Minnesota Orchestra website.

The Friday night orchestra performance will be broadcast with a live audience on TPT-2 and streamed live on the Minnesota Orchestra website. In 2018 and 2019, Dessa and the Minnesota Orchestra embarked on their biggest collaboration to date and in March 2019 released Sound the Bells, a full-length live album from a series of two concerts.

Dessa sang the Lin-Manuel Miranda song “Congratulations” for “The Hamilton Mixtape.”

This Friday, Dessa and her band will do a public concert at 8 p.m. (doors are 7 p.m.) at the Raccoon Motel, 315 E. 2nd St., Davenport. Tickets are $20, available HERE.

You can find her on Twitter at @dessadarling and on Instagram @dessa.