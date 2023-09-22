Sound Conservatory, 1600 2nd Ave., Rock Island, is hosting a special concert Saturday night, Sept. 23, at 6:30 p.m.

Immerse yourself in the soulful melodies and tight-knit chemistry that only three lifelong friends can bring. Trio Grismore (led by Iowa City guitarist Steve Grismore) will transport you to a place where time stands still, where every note resonates with emotion, and where music becomes a language that speaks to your very soul, according to an event release.

Guitarist Steve Grismore

Their trio is a tribute to the classic guitar and organ trios first established in the 1950s and 60s. Drawing inspiration from the music of American jazz guitarist Grant Green, you will hear works either written or inspired by Green, and their music sends a nod out to a few of the great organists such as John Patton, Jimmy Smith, and Larry Young.



Trio Grismore features Mitch Towne on organ and Tim Crumley on drums. Concert tickets are $20 each, available HERE.