The 2023 Alternating Currents festival (AC) on Aug. 17-20 will feature over 100 musical performances, comedy sets, film screenings, local art displays and pro wrestling across more than two dozen venues in downtown Davenport, along with key performances in downtown Rock Island and Bettendorf.

Most events are free and the 2023 lineup can now be found on the Alternating Currents app. Users can discover the acts that interest them and customize their personal festival schedule, enabling the creation of their own uniquely captivating Alternating Currents experience. To download the free app, visit the AC website HERE.

Founded in 2017, the fest new additions for this year’s Alternating Currents include Beaux Arts Fair on the Figge Plaza, Made Market QC outside on East 2nd Street in downtown Davenport, River Action’s Floatzilla delivering live music at the Davenport Main Street launch site, as well as a marquee performance by Lissie and her band at Schwiebert Park in downtown Rock Island and comedy at Adventurous Brewing in downtown Bettendorf.

Plus, a festival favorite, Quad City Arts Silent Disco returns to the Davenport Skybridge.

Festival highlights include:

Rock Island native Lissie Maurus comes back home to play the opening night of AC on Thursday, Aug. 17, at Schwiebert Riverfront Park.

Live music

Rock Island native and folk rocker Lissie and her band will perform on Thursday, Aug. 17 at Rock Island’s Schwiebert Riverfront Park.

Ax & the Hatchetmen are bringing their rock & roll and blistering horns back to AC.

Chicago pop-punk legends the Smoking Popes return to AC for the first time since 2017 as part of their journey to “melt America, one face at a time.”

Nominated as the 2023 Emerging Act of the Year at the Americana Music Honors & Awards, Adeem the Artist will perform their roots & country music at AC.

The Midwest Country Music Organization’s reigning Entertainer of the Year, Muscatine-based Monica Austin will belt out her country tunes during AC.

Quad Cities musician CJ Parker named “a rising star” by MTV in 2022 will make an appearance with his full band.

At the Quad City Arts Silent Disco, attendees will bust a move to a variety of music as they use their headphones to switch from one DJ to the next at the Davenport Skybridge.

Art highlights

Made Market QC, a handmade and vintage maker’s market will showcase 100+ vendors covering two blocks on East 2 nd Street

Street The Beaux Arts Fair will celebrate their 70 th anniversary bringing artisan booths and one-of-a-kind artwork to AC on the Figge Art Museum’s Bechtel Plaza.

anniversary bringing artisan booths and one-of-a-kind artwork to AC on the Figge Art Museum’s Bechtel Plaza. Alternating Currents 2023 Art Partner, TBK Bank will provide artists an opportunity to create a community mural in downtown Davenport during the festival. Artist submissions are still being accepted and will close on Monday, July 24.

There’s something for everyone at Alternating Currents, on Aug. 17-20.

Comedy highlights

Comedy veteran and underground hero Richard Reese will dish out some big laughs during his standup performance.

Recently voted The Kansas City Pitch’s “Best Local Comic,” comedian Brittany Tilander will deliver her radical sense of honesty to the AC comedy stage.

Standup comedian Tyler Walsh has emerged as a unique Midwestern comedic voice, and he’s transforming his experiences into relatable laughs for the AC crowd.

Film festival

The Alternating Currents Film Festival returns with over 30 film screenings in various genres. Cash and trophy prizes are given to the top films in their category.

More fun

“The Rumble in Rocktown” returns to Wake Brewing in downtown Rock Island with an action-packed lineup of SCW professional wrestling talent.

The Idea Factory returns to the AC lineup with panel discussions and interactive forums on engaging topics.

Live music in downtown Davenport will kick off River Action’s Floatzilla, as paddle enthusiasts attempt to break the world record of 3,150 kayaks and canoes in the water at once.

For a full schedule and lineup, visit the AC website HERE.