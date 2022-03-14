A concert next weekend will be incredibly special for Chamber Music Quad Cities, Davenport natives Lily Arbisser and Tom Sauer, and many local writers.

On Saturday, March 19, 7:30 p.m., soprano Arbisser and pianist Sauer will perform premieres of 12 songs with texts by all Quad Cities authors, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 1809 Mississippi Ave., Bettendorf.

The poets (Audra Kerr Brown, Joe Chambers, Therese Guise, Carl Herzig, Farah Marklevits, Beth Roberts, and Johnnie Woods) will first read their poems, then the composed songs will be performed. The music for the songs was penned by Jacob Bancks, Brian Baxter, William Campbell, Patrick Castillo, Monica Gil, Robinson McClellan, Thomas Sauer, Nathan Shields, and Suzanne Sorkin.

Brian Baxter, executive director of the Quad City Symphony, is one of the composers to be featured on the CMQC program.

Masks must be worn by audience members at all times during the event.

Chamber Music Quad Cities (CMQC) is a non-profit formed in 1994 by current co-artistic directors, Davenport natives Greg and Tom Sauer, along with pianist Robert Saterlee.

“I don’t consider myself a composer, but there was a poem that I wanted to have included and no one had chosen it. And so I just decided, well maybe I’ll write a song,” Tom Sauer said in a recent interview, noting he set the Johnnie Woods poem, “Our Streets.”

Pianist Thomas Sauer is co-artistic director of Chamber Music Quad Cities.

This is the first time CMQC has commissioned a piece that will be performed (it had commissioned one before which ultimately wasn’t done), Sauer said.

“We didn’t get grant funding and it’s something we possibly could do, but we’ve run into a little trouble with that,” he said. “Neither Greg nor I are residents of Iowa. It’s very hard to get state grant money if you don’t live in the state.”

During the pandemic, some of their donors kept giving, Sauer said, noting they’re entirely volunteer run.

While they both attended Davenport Central (years apart), Sauer didn’t meet Arbisser until about three years ago, introduced by St. Ambrose pianist Marian Lee. Arbisser earned her master’s degree at Mannes School of Music in New York City (in 2011), where he’s taught for years, but didn’t meet her there.

“I teach piano and she was obviously in the voice department and I just never knew her,” Sauer said. “It’s a very decentralized kind of school. They’re almost as many faculty as there are students.

“I was very surprised that there was this Davenport student,” he said. “We met and I proposed this project to her before the pandemic, probably the fall of 2019.”

While Sauer attended Davenport Central for 10th grade, he got into the prestigious Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, where he attended from age 16 to 21.

This is the first time in the 28-year history of Chamber Music Quad Cities that it’s presented a world premiere program.

He’s not sure whether CMQC will commission more music.

“It’s a tricky thing, since it’s a little bit of a balance because a lot of the audience, they want to hear Brahms and Beethoven,” Sauer said. “They don’t want to hear a new piece.”

Sauer is highly sought-after as soloist and chamber musician in a wide range of repertoire. Recent appearances include Carnegie Hall, St. John’s College, Oxford, and the Chamber Music Societies of Lincoln Center, Boston, and Philadelphia. With his long-time duo partner Colin Carr, Sauer has appeared at the Wigmore Hall (London), the Amsterdam Concertgebouw, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum (Boston), and Da Camera (Houston).

He’s performed with members of the Juilliard String Quartet at the Library of Congress and given numerous concerts with the Brentano String Quartet.

As for the Asbury concert March 19, he said: “It will be an interesting evening for just about everyone on some level. Even if people don’t like every poem; they don’t like every song. Still, it’s just aesthetically interesting. First of all, to hear the spoken word and then hear it sung.”

Arbisser can’t wait to be back

Arbisser is thrilled to return to live public concerts, especially her first QC one since summer 2019, when she did a solo recital also at Asbury — featuring Marian Lee on the church’s rare 1904 double-grand Pleyel piano.

One of the two keyboards of the rare Pleyel double-grand piano at Asbury Methodist Church, Bettendorf.

Its original owner, Marguerite de Saint-Marceaux, was the grand dame of the Parisian salon movement, and among her famous guests were composers Claude Debussy, Gabriel Faure, Frederick Delius, Giacomo Puccini, Francis Poulenc and Maurice Ravel.

Debussy’s opera “Pelleas et Melisande” was first heard at Marguerite’s salon in 1894 and then again in April 1902, five days before its world premiere on stage. Arbisser also will do Debussy’s vocal setting of the Paul Verlaine poem “Clair de Lune,” written in 1882.

“We’ll be performing with the Pleyel again – it’s very different music. Not any music the Pleyel has ever heard before,” Arbisser said recently. “Even the tonal world is very different than the music the Pleyel has heard. That will be very special.”

Marilyn Mitchem, left, and Laura Crumbleholme at the Pleyel in October 2018. The piano’s Paris manufacturer, Pleyel et Cie, made 50 double grand pianos from the 1890s to 1920s, with a full keyboard at each end.

Her parents no longer live in Davenport, and the performance is on her dad’s birthday (he will be there to see it). Amir and Lisa Arbisser are based in Fort Lee, N.J., and Sarasota, Fla.

“I’m definitely very lucky that organizations like Tom’s have returned to in-person performance and giving people a platform and making it as safe as possible,” Lily said.

She’s never done a concert like this, of all new works at the same time.

“It’ll be the first performance of every single one of those pieces for Tom and for me and for all the composers,” Arbisser said. “I’ve basically been having to study somewhere between three to four hours a day for a number of months.

“I think my generation, because of the benefit of recorded technology and it being so entrenched as part of our lives, we’ve grown accustomed to the crutch of being able to listen to other artists singing music, performing music.”

Challenges for a premiere

Not having a recording of the 12 new songs is actually a benefit to the singer, since premiering pieces helps Arbisser to grow as a musician and vocalist.

Davenport native Lily Arbisser is a graduate of Princeton University and the Mannes School of Music.

“Just to have set aside time and space to imagine what the score was from the beginning, from its inception,” she said. “I sit down with this new piece of music and I have to create it, from never having heard anything. So, I know that’s actually really special.”

“Tom is an incredible musician, but for me, we’ve made a point of meeting for the last six or seven weeks, once a week, to go through these songs and to go through new ones and talk through the text and the material and having the opportunity to work with him at that level of intimacy and on a good long timeline has been a real benefit, so that also has helped,” Arbisser said.

Many of the pieces are so complicated that she needed consistent rehearsals with Sauer, rather than by herself. He didn’t record his accompaniment for her.

Having the songs’ writers in the audience will also be an electrifying challenge.

“I am trying very hard to not think about the scarier parts of this, because I think spending a lot of mental energy on that is not particularly useful for me,” Arbisser said. “It’s true that there will be added pressure, performance night and in the dress rehearsal, to feel like I’m honoring the work of both the poets and composers.

“I think there’ll be a lot of excitement from the poets, to hear what their lyrical world created in the musical world,” she said.

She is a perfectionist anyways, so she’d put that pressure on herself regardless, she said. “Having live composers will add something – both pressure and joy, I think,” Arbisser said.

The only previous world premiere she’s done was at the Ravinia Festival outside Chicago, in 2019, when she sang John Musto’s “Nightsong.”

“It was very beautiful; it was almost like a 12-tone piece,” Arbisser said. “Very short, two pages, with text written by his wife.”

“That was particularly difficult as a premiere because I was at Ravinia and I was already quite tired from the whole experience,” she said. “To be asked to do that premiere was really exciting, also quite challenging and I did get a rehearsal or two with John, where we took it apart.”

“That was a really neat thing to get to experience, and from this concert, unfortunately, there’s not time to work with every single one of the composers in advance,” Arbisser said. She rehearsed with one of the composers, who made suggestions and she appreciated that.

A busy March for the singer

After several COVID cancellations and postponements in the past two years, Arbisser is happy to have a very busy March.

She did a concert March 4th with Princeton Pro Musica, featuring Jewish composers, and a major one Sunday, March 13, as Anne Frank in James Whitbourn’s oratorio “Annelies” with Princeton Pro Musica in Princeton, N.J.

Lily is happy to be back performing in the QC for the first time since 2019.

Arbisser graduated summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa from Princeton University with a bachelor’s in Art and Archaeology and a Certificate in Vocal Performance. She holds a master’s from Mannes College.

Highlights of recent seasons include joining Ravinia’s Steans Music Institute in Chicago as a vocal fellow, winning first prize in the National Federation of Music Clubs’ (NFMC) Biennial Young Artist Competition, being a semi-finalist in the Kurt Weill Foundation’s prestigious Lotte Lenya Competition, and debuting at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall as Suzu in Riyoichi Saito’s chamber opera Dojoji.

In March 2020, before the pandemic halted in-person performances, Lily sang Elle in Poulenc’s La voix humaine with the Modern Opera Company in New York City. During the remainder of 2020 and into 2021, Arbisser was booked for solo recitals for the National Federation of Music Clubs throughout the U.S.: Arkansas, Michigan, South Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, Iowa, and Chautauqua.

When the pandemic resulted in cancellations, she continued concertizing online and performed livestream recitals collectively viewed over 2,000 times.

“Annalies” was originally supposed to be performed with Princeton Pro Musica in March of 2020, right at the time of COVID shutdowns in New York. They wanted to wait until this month to reschedule, because of the work’s personnel requirements, including choir.

“It’s so hard to get a big choir back together right now,” Arbisser said recently. “It’s a very demanding score because the way that James Whitbourn wrote it — it’s what he considers musical portraiture. So it’s very evocative of the young Anne Frank and he chooses musical language that allows her to be very kind of honest and authentic, which is great.

“But it means that as a performer, there’s nowhere to hide as a soloist,” she said. “So working on a piece, working on that piece, it requires a lot of just like calm and stepping back and really deeply thinking about Anne Frank and her life and also her age.

“He really considered how much respect he needed to have for the material. And then I think a lot of emotional honesty comes through this piece and that is an amazing gift for all performers,” Arbisser said.

“It was definitely a huge honor to be asked to be a part of this specific piece, also, because of my own heritage and my own interest in Jewish music in general,” she said. “I’ve produced other recitals out of my apartment, thinking about music and honoring my grandparents and their history.”

“I was becoming extremely aware of what it means to be like a contemporary Jew at this moment,” Arbisser said. “Both in terms of gratitude for the suffering that of course, I don’t have to experience — but also just awareness around contemporary anti-Semitism and events that are even happening in the United States. So it’s extremely relevant.”

“It has definitely been very hard work, but joyful work, I think, you know, it’s sort of like feast or famine, right?” she said of being very busy again. “So there was so much cancelled for such a long time, that everything got scheduled at the same moment in time and without a lot of lead time.”

“That’s actually really special, as an artist to get that, since I spend so much of my time working on the music of people who are no longer with us and trying to recreate what I imagine they were feeling when they wrote these texts or set that to music,” she said. “Getting to talk to the living composer is really spectacular.”

“Annelies” premiered in 2005 in Whitbourn’s native England. The oratorio features 13 vocal selections, including several passages for a soprano as Anne, who hid with her family in an attic in Amsterdam for more than two years, during the Nazi occupation.

For her 13th birthday, in June 1942, Anne Frank received a book that she would use as her diary. The family went into hiding in July 1942, for two years, until their capture by the gestapo in August 1944. They were sent to concentration camps. Anne and her sister Margot were transferred from Auschwitz to Bergen-Belsen, where they died, just weeks before British soldiers would liberate it on April 15, 1945.

Arbisser didn’t work directly with the “Annelies” composer, who’s from England.

“It’s so clear that he had a deep tenderness for Anne Frank, for trying to present her as an innocent person,” she said. “There are so many moments in the score that are very evocative and make the imagination run wild a little bit. And I often feel very close to him as a composer, when I’m working on it.”

Tickets for the Bettendorf Saturday concert are $20, $5 for students. They can be purchased online at chambermusicqc.org or at the door starting one hour before the concert.

To hear excerpts from past Arbisser concerts, click HERE.