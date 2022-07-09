Join the German American Heritage Center at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 17, for a special evening with actor Duffy Hudson.



He will portray World War II soldier and actor Audie Murphy. Murphy was a great American hero and one of the most decorated American combat soldiers of World War II, a news release says.



In addition to being a soldier, he was an actor, songwriter, and rancher. He led a unique and event-filled life. He was also open about his struggles with PTSD and was an advocate for research and care for veterans who struggle with this condition.



Hudson is an actor, director, writer, teacher and filmmaker. After graduating from college, he moved to New York City where he attended the Circle in the Square Theater School, on Broadway. He has studied with such great directors as Michael Kahn, Nikos Psacharopoulos, Nakita Mikhalkov (Academy Award winning director for “Burnt by The Sun”) as well as Sandra Seacat and Larry Moss.



Throughout his career Hudson has been active as a teacher on the professional as well as the collegiate level, combining his many experiences and talents. “I have had the honor of performing for Audie’s sister Nadine at the Audie Murphy Museum in Greenville, Texas and meeting childhood friends of Audie and the family who took Audie in when he was orphaned. I also had the honor of meeting Captain John Heard of the 3rd Infantry Division who fought side by side with Audie Murphy,” Hudson said.



Tickets are $10 for GAHC members and $15 for non-members. Tickets are available on Eventbrite or by calling the museum at 563-322-8844. This event is in-person only.



The German American Heritage Center is at 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport.