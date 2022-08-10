Tom Millgan will star as the famed artist in “Grant Wood: Prairie Rebel,” a 45-minute, one-man show, at 2 p.m. Sunday at the German American Heritage Center & Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

Wood chats with the audience as if talking to an old friend across the backyard fence, or maybe at his home at Five Turner Alley in Cedar Rapids, a news release says.

He tells us about his life and how he changed the art world forever with his work. It is the man behind “American Gothic” that we hear and see, and the story of how he took the moments, the memories and the people of the state to show the whole world how special Iowa is.

After the presentation, the audience is encouraged to ask questions about Grant Wood and his life.

Tom Milligan has spent 45 years as a working theater artist in Iowa. As an actor, director, scenic designer as well as producer, his work has been seen throughout Iowa and the Midwest. Beginning in 1973, many remember his work at Iowa’s first dinner theater, Charlie’s Showplace, in Des Moines.

Over the years he has been on staff at The Des Moines Playhouse, The Ingersoll Dinner Theater, The Drake Opera, Hoyt Sherman Theater, The Drama Workshop and many other venues in the Des Moines area. In 2005 he moved to The Amana Colonies, working on multiple productions at The Old Creamery Theater, The Iowa Theater Artists Company, as well as many self-produced productions.

His 16-year association with Humanities Iowa reflects his passion for both theater and history through his unique one man play presentations, the release says.

Register here or at the door.