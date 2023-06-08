Twenty-five years after it premiered, Playcrafters Barn Theatre is presenting the area premiere of “Stop Kiss” by Diana Son, directed by Erika Seabloom. The show will run June 9-11 and 16-18 at the Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline.

In this production (rated R), Sara and Callie are walking through New York City’s West Village very late at night when they share their first kisses. This leads to a vicious attack by an angry bystander (not shown in the play), in which Sara is horribly injured.

McKenna Coskie, left, and Jaren Schoustra play Sara and Callie in “Stop Kiss.”

She falls into a coma, which becomes one of the major subjects of the play, according to a synopsis. George, Callie’s good friend, tries to help with the situation, but there is little he can do. Peter, Sara’s ex-boyfriend from St. Louis, comes to help nurse her back to health.

Throughout “Stop Kiss,” relationships are explored, formed, and even ended. Diana Son elaborates on the depths of human emotion and compassion in this play, performed without intermission. “A poignant and funny play about the ways, both sudden and slow, that lives can change irrevocably,” says Variety.

The play (part of the Barn Owl series of more contemporary, edgier stories) is very important and meaningful for Seabloom, a 2021 St. Ambrose graduate making her community theater directing debut, and McKenna Coskie of Blue Grass, making her QC acting debut.

Seabloom was active in theater a AlWood High School and SAU (acting, directing and assistant stage managing).

“I love being able to share a story that has a social impact or one that has a call to action,” she said Wednesday. “At this point, I definitely prefer directing, but that may be my Type A teacher personality.”

Director Erika Seabloom, right, with McKenna Coskie at Playcrafters Wednesday, June 7, 2023 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

At SAU, Seabloom was on the executive board of PRISM (Promoting Respect in Sexual Minorities), and did a lot of advocacy work there.

“This show was a perfect opportunity to combine my love of theater with my love of advocacy,” she said. The attack in the play could very well happen today’s society, showing that not a lot of progress has been made in a quarter-century, Seabloom said.

“We like to think – 2023, things have changed so much, but with everything we’re seeing on the news; the experiences queer people are having in Iowa, just across the river at this point in time, are abysmal.”

The Human Rights Campaign just declared a state of emergency for the LGBTQ community in America.

The LGBTQ+ civil rights organization cited “an unprecedented and dangerous spike in anti-LGBTQ+ legislative assaults sweeping state houses this year” in issuing the warning. This year alone, more than 75 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been passed in the U.S. during the current legislative season (including Iowa) — more than double the 2022 number, the organization said.

It’s appropriate that “Stop Kiss” is being done during Pride Month, Seabloom said.

“What a better way to celebrate our community and invite these conversations that are meant to bring awareness to issues that our community faces?” she asked.

Coskie said she’s been pansexual (attraction regardless of gender) since she was 16.

“I always had very supportive family and friends, but I grew up in a very conservative community where being queer or trans or non-binary wasn’t something you were allowed to talk about,” she said.

Facing discrimination

Coskie was harassed growing up – when 17, one person told her, “being gay is a disease,” she recalled. “Getting to tell a queer story and feeling safe telling a queer story is especially important now because I do live on the Iowa side of the river and things are a little scarier over there.”

Seabloom said members of PRISM experienced hate crimes on the Ambrose campus.

“We had members of my club who had the F slur spray-painted outside their dormitory room. I had members of my club have death threat notes slid under their dorm room door, and I had multiple instances of my club sharing with me they were approached by people on campus and were harassed, obviously and blatantly,” she said.

Representation has come a long way and there has been some improvement. Iowa was one of the first states to allow same-sex marriages, in 2009, and same-sex marriages have been legal nationwide since 2015.

Mattie Gelaude, left, and Cynthia Taylor in “Stop Kiss” at Playcrafters.

“I think the big thing that hasn’t changed is, the court of public opinion has not changed in 25 years,” Coskie said.

Coskie graduated from Michigan State in 2020 with a chemical engineering degree and was involved in many theater productions in high school and college. She just moved to the QC last November.

Coskie was cast in Playcrafters’ “Witness For the Prosecution,” which had to be canceled this past March due to COVID in the cast. But it has been rescheduled for Sept. 1-4, 2023, with many of the same cast.

“I was so excited when I was looking at the Playcrafters season and I saw ‘Stop Kiss’,” she said.

In the rehearsal process, they did character development, and Sara in the story knows she isn’t straight, Coskie said.

Nuance and complexity

“Another thing I like about this play is that there’s so much nuance and it is so complex,” Seabloom said. “Characters are so reflective of everyday people, because we are so multi-faceted and multi-layered. I think Sara embodies that perfectly.”

Coskie closely identifies with Sara, noting she needed a fresh start to get away from Michigan.

“You think the world is going to be sunshine and rainbows, and a lot of times it’s very lonely and harrowing to be on your own for the first time,” she said.

McKenna Coskie, left, and Jaren Schoustra in “Stop Kiss.”

Having the personal connection with Sara helps Coskie understand her journey.

“The show is told in a non-linear timeline, where half the scenes are in the past and half are in the present,” she said. “Getting to explore throughout this period of time, what Sara is going through and her dynamics with other characters change over time – it helps to have gone through that experience myself.”

Jaren Schoustra of Davenport plays Callie. Seabloom said Coskie and Schoustra really clicked and connected as a couple.

Jaren Schoustra, right, plays Callie.

“That was something so important to me in the audition process – there has to be a chemistry,” the director said. “Without that chemistry, the believability of them as potential partners and their relationship is difficult. That is the meat and potatoes of this show.”

Treasuring chemistry

Coskie said that chemistry was partly due to luck.

“We honestly just clicked,” she said, noting there were just three people auditioning the first day. Reading with Jaren just felt right, McKenna said.

“Jaren and I have gotten to know each other through the rehearsal process and character work,” Coskie said. “Having a lot of things in common and the start of pretty good friendship has helped us through this show, to continue to develop that chemistry on stage as well.”

The core message of the show is: “Things in our world need to change,” Seabloom said. “We spend so much of our life finding out who we are – what we like, who our friends are, what is our passion in our career?”

“When you finally have come to realize and understand yourself, there isn’t a more powerful feeling than that,” she said. “It should be a celebration and to have a world and a society where someone can be forced to step back from that because of who they love? I don’t think we should live in a world where that can happen.”

Rishem Bhogal, who plays Sara’s ex-boyfriend Peter, and Jaren Schoustra.

Theater is a prime way to help people understand and empathize with those who are different, Seabloom said.

“There are some people, you’re never gonna change their mind, but for people who are on the fence, the best way we can reach them are stories – and our stories,” she said. “We can share a story of someone who’s gone through something terrible because of things that are happening.”

“Callie is one of the most relatable characters I’ve seen in a show,” Seabloom said. “She’s messy, she’s full of self-doubt. I mean, who isn’t, right? I think there’s a piece of Callie everyone can relate to.”

Coskie is also challenged in parts of the play, where she can’t talk, while in a hospital bed or wheelchair. It’s primarily communicating through facial expressions, she said. “She’s done a fantastic job,” Seabloom said.

The cast also features Rishem Bhogal of Bettendorf; Drew DeKeyrel of Orion; and Mattie Gelaude and Cynthia Taylor, Rock Island.

Drew DeKeyrel and McKenna Coskie in “Stop Kiss.”

Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and a 3 p.m. matinee on Sundays. Doors open one hour prior to the show. Tickets are available on the Playcrafters website HERE, or by calling 309-762-0330 to make a reservation. Tickets will also be for sale at the door (while available), general admission is only $15 ($13 for military and seniors).

After each show, there will be a talk-back panel discussion with the cast and director.